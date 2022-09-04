VIENNA — A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.
Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin's Lichtenberg neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.
Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.
As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn't yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank
An Israeli military body on Sunday released a list of rules and restriction for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.
World
Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building
Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention over the weekend to a furry victim — a gray-and-white kitten.
World
Reports: 4 feared dead in private jet crash in Baltic Sea
Four passengers aboard a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were feared dead after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media reports.
Business
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that's home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout Sunday.
World
Berlin police fatally shoot man who killed woman with ax
A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.