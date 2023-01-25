BERLIN — Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.
The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from Germany's capital.
Labor union Verdi said its members were seeking a raise of 500 euros ($544) per month.
German news agency dpa reported that employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euros.
Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.
Sharp increases in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike
Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.
Business
Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq's currency
Hundreds of protesters rallied Wednesday near the Central Bank in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, angered by the recent devaluation of the Iraqi dinar and demanding the government take action to stabilize the currency.
Business
Global shares mixed, China markets closed for holidays
Global shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies.
Business
China cites US debt issue to deflect pressure on Africa debt
The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and focus on averting a government default at home with possible repercussions for the global economy.
Local
Medical spending in Minnesota rebounded in 2021
Suspension of non-urgent procedures and fear of COVID-19 reduced medical usage in 2020, but spending on delayed care surged in 2021.