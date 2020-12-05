CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.
Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa (1-3). James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds.
John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.
