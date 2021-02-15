CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Trae Berhow Noah Carter each scored 17 points and Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 74-60 on Sunday night.
Nate Heise added 15 points, Austin Phyfe 12 and Northern Iowa (7-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Heise' 3-pointer with 10:40 remaining ended a 10-0 run which put the Panthers up 58-41. Northern Iowa shot 52.8% (28 for 53) and made all 10 of their foul shots.
Ben Krikke scored 12 for Valparaiso (8-14, 5-8), Sheldon Edwards 11 and Donovan Clay 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Panthers close in on Central-leading Lightning with 6-4 win
Jonathan Huberdeau scored and led a balanced attack that included goals from six players, and the Florida Panthers gained on Central Division-leading Tampa Bay with a 6-4 victory over the Lightning on Monday night.
Sports
Predators-Stars postponed at city request, extreme weather
The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area.
Sports
Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets 7-3
Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Monday night.
Colleges
No. 1 with a Minnesota touch: Gonzaga, UConn top new AP basketball polls
What do UConn and Gonzaga, the top-ranked teams at opposite ends of the nation have in common? Both are sparked by Twin Cities guards in Paige Bueckers and Jalen Suggs.
Colleges
Duke's Johnson is forgoing season, declaring for NBA draft
Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the Blue Devils' season and declaring for the NBA draft.