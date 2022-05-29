SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Tommy Beres hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give third-seeded UCLA a wild 25-22 victory over second-seeded Oregon State on Saturday in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The win by the Bruins, who scored nine runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, forced a second game between the two teams later in the near 100 degree night.

The winner takes on Stanford in Sunday's championship game of the first Pac-12 tourney.

Despite losing a 21-12 lead, Oregon State (43-14) bounced back in the 10th inning, regaining the lead on Justin Boyd's sixth hit, a single-game record for the Beavers.

But UCLA (38-21) couldn't be slowed down as Michael Curialle singled, Ethan Gourson doubled and Kyle Karros was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ryan Brown balked home the tying run before Beres launched the game-winner over the left-field wall.

UCLA scored nine runs on four hits, three walks, a hit batter and an error in the ninth inning. Curialle, Beres and Kenny Oyama each drove in a pair of runs.

Beres drove in seven runs, Oyama had five hits and five RBIs and Curialle, Gourson and Karros all had four hits. Gourson scored five times. UCLA finished with 25 hits and 12 walks. Three batters were hit by a pitch and the Bruins left 17 runners on base. Until the 10th, UCLA's only extra base hits were three doubles.

Garret Forrester drove in six runs for the Beavers with a pair of homers among his three hits, Gavin Logan had five hits and five RBIs. Oregon State had 28 hits, nine of them doubles, received six walks and left 14 on base. Boyd scored four runs.

___

