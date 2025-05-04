Benteke and Kijima each score in first-half stoppage time for D.C. United in 2-1 win over Rapids

David Schnegg played an arcing ball-in that was deflected before Benteke bounced a header off the ground and inside the back post in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. About three minutes later, Kijima ducked in front of defender Matti Peltola at the last second and put away a volley from near the penalty spot that rolled off the fingertips of goalkeeper Zack Steffen into the net to give D.C. United a 2-1 lead at halftime.