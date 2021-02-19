DULUTH – Bent Paddle Brewing's annual "Festiversary" in May has been canceled for a second year in a row as the pandemic continues to push back plans despite progress toward mass COVID-19 immunity and optimism among other event planners that things will improve by summer.

"Due to the ongoing seriousness of COVID-19, we have made the extremely tough but necessary decision to postpone Festiversary once again for 2021," the Duluth brewery announced on Thursday. "Mark down what WILL be a party of epic proportions 3 years in the making May 21, 2022."

In June, thousands will gather in town for a limited-capacity Grandma's Marathon that is scheduled to be run in person — though organizers have said pandemic conditions could cause the storied race to be held virtually as it was in 2020.

"The only specific thing that would automatically prevent us from holding our 2021 event is the current state guidelines," organizers wrote on the race's website. "Every other criteria will be weighed on its own merits by our staff and local partners on a regular basis leading up to race day."

A number of other popular summer events remain on the books, including at Bayfront Festival Park, which was quiet last summer as weekend after weekend of concerts and festivals were canceled in the face of gathering restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

So far the calendar for the outdoor waterfront venue remains fairly full starting in July, including Fourth Fest, Bayfront Reggae and World Music Festival and All Pints North in July and Bayfront Blues Festival in August, to name just a few.

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) is also starting to schedule events again, with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra playing to a limited audience next weekend and the Duluth Wedding Show on for March 14.

"This year's show, due to COVID-19, will take on a new look," Kynze Lundeen, wedding expo producer, said in a statement. "Our exhibit halls will have new layouts to implement CDC and state guidelines which will allow more social distancing and space, directional aisles and as things presently stand attendees will be required to wear masks. There will be sanitation stations throughout as well."

Thomas the Tank Engine and friends are set to return to Duluth in August for what the North Shore Scenic Railroad calls the Duluth Depot's largest event of the year.

"Changes are being made to the previous Day Out With Thomas events to assure that this year's event is as safe as possible for all guests," For example, there will not likely be any bounce houses at the event, but instead we will have all new activities and games in their place. ... Things are always changing with the event and we will continue to make adjustments as August approaches to assure all of Thomas' friends are super safe."

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496