MINNEAPOLIS — Republican State Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, launched her campaign for Minnesota governor on Wednesday, saying she'll fight efforts to close schools and businesses or defund the police.

"I am an unwavering conservative fighter who will prioritize public safety, empower parents in education, and lead an opportunity economy," Benson said in a statement posted on her campaign website. She also posted a YouTube video declaring her candidacy and planned a formal announcement at a machining company in Blaine on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said in a statement Wednesday morning that he's stepping down as Senate majority leader. It's a step he has said he would take if he was going to run for governor, and he has said that he'd announce his decision after the State Fair but was leaning toward running.

Both will have to work to catch up with former state senator Scott Jensen, who's been running hard since March to try to lock up Republican convention delegates. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, has been running on a platform of vaccine skepticism and opposition to how Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benson and Gazelka have also clashed with Walz over the pandemic. Walz has not announced yet whether he'll seek a second term.