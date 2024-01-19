SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points and the short-handed Indiana Pacers held off the Sacramento Kings 126-121 on Thursday night.

Indiana was without newly acquired forward Pascal Siakam, who had yet to join the team following a trade with Toronto, while fellow All-Star Tyrese Haliburton missed his fifth straight game because of a strained left hamstring.

Aaron Nesmith (shin) and Andrew Nembhard (back) were also out for the Pacers, and Isaiah Jackson left in the first quarter after taking a hit to the head.

T.J. McConnell had 20 points and 10 assists to help Indiana win for the 10th time in 13 games. Myles Turner added 18 points and Jalen Smith had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter had a career-high 31 points for Sacramento, making 7 of 12 3-pointers. Keegan Murray added 27 points and nine rebounds, but the Kings lost their fourth game in a row.

Damontas Sabonis had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season. De'Aaron Fox added 24 points.

The Pacers closed the first half on a 12-2 run to build a 70-57 lead.

Huerter answered with seven straight points to start the second half, cutting Indiana's lead to 70-64.

The Pacers led 122-106 with 2:20 remaining, but the Kings staged a furious 15-2 run to climb within three with 32 seconds left.

Fox missed a potential tying 3 with seven seconds remaining. Following an offensive rebound, Malik Monk was fouled and missed both free throws.

Sacramento struggled at the free-throw line, going 18 for 32. Indiana made 15 of 19.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Portland on Friday night.

Kings: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

