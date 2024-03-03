DALLAS — Jamie Benn scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Jason Robertson and Radek Faksa scored in regulation, and Matt Duchene also scored in the shootout for the Stars, who have points in eight straight games at home (6-0-2). Jake Oettinger made 21 saves through overtime and six in the shootout, including stopping Luke Kunin to end the game.

Filip Zadina and William Eklund scored in regulation, and Anthony Duclair scored in the shootout for the Sharks, who have lost six in a row. Kunin had two assists.

Magnus Chrona made 36 saves through overtime plus five shootout stops in his second career NHL start and first league game played from start to finish. He was recalled from the AHL on Wednesday, one day after Mackenzie Blackwood was injured against New Jersey. He appeared in relief in early November and lost in his only other start when he was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots against Edmonton in late December.

Zadina's goal at 17:08 of the second period that put the Sharks ahead 2-1 was initially ruled not to have crossed the goal line after his shot from a tight angle bounced off and over Oettinger's glove and off the far post. Dallas' Logan Stankoven tried to sweep the puck away from the goal line, but it bounced over his stick. A video review determined the puck crossed the line before Oettinger swept it away.

Robertson' it at 2 at 4:08 of the third period, just 3 seconds into a power play. Benn's faceoff win went back to Miro Heiskanen, who fed Robertson for the score from the slot through traffic.

Eklund's goal 4:39 into the game gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

San Jose led after one period despite being outshot 12-6, with six of Dallas' shots coming on two power plays.

A shot by the Stars' Ty Dellandrea about a minute after Eklund's score nearly dribbled over the goal before Chrona, down on the ice, swatted the puck away. But not far away, Mason Marchment took the loose puck and shot it off the post.

Dallas tied it at 1 early in the second period after Craig Smith's shot from the right circle slipped between Chrona's pads toward the goal line and was shoved in by Faksa. It was the first goal in 22 games for Faksa and fourth of the season.

The Sharks began play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, then lost forward Mike Hoffman for much of the second period following a stick to his face.

