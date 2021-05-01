The Washington Football Team selected Gophers defensive back Benjamin St-Juste in the third round with the 74th overall pick. St-Juste played two seasons at Minnesota after joining the Gophers as a graduate transfer from Michigan before the 2019 season. He played in 18 games and made 59 tackles. The long and rangy 6-3 prospect also broke up 13 passes in his career and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

St-Juste joins teammate Rashod Bateman in joining the NFL ranks. Bateman was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round with the 27th overall pick.

St-Juste is the third Minnesota defensive back to be drafted in the past two years, joining Antoine Winfield Jr. (No. 45 to Tampa Bay in 2020) and Chris Williamson (No. 247 to New York Giants in 2020).

With the 53rd pick, Tennessee selected offensive tackle Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State and Becker, Minn. Radunz's teammate, quarterback Trey Lance, was the third overall pick on Thursday night. The FCS powerhouse Bison had two players selected before traditional powers such as Oklahoma and Texas A&M had even one.