EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jalen Benjamin had 17 points and eight assists and Mount St. Mary's beat Morgan State 74-60 on Saturday.
Mezie Offurum had 14 points for Mount St. Mary's (4-8). Jaylin Gibson added 13 points and Nana Opoku 11 with five blocks.
Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points for the Bears (4-7), Seventh Woods 11 points and Malik Miller grabbed eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
