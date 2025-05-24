Benintendi helps the White Sox hand the Rangers their 6th consecutive loss

CHICAGO — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run double in Chicago's six-run sixth inning and the White Sox handed the Texas Rangers their sixth consecutive loss with a 10-5 victory on Saturday.
Joshua Palacios hit a two-run homer for the White Sox, atoning for a costly error. Mike Tauchman also went deep and Lenyn Sosa drove in three runs.
Adolis García hit a solo shot for Texas, which lost for the seventh time in eight games since it won a season-high six in a row.
The White Sox trailed 4-2 before rallying in the sixth, helped by some shoddy defense by the Rangers.
Wyatt Langford and Sam Haggerty collided on Austin Slater's pinch-hit drive to left-center, handing him a leadoff triple. After Chase Meidroth reached on an error on third baseman Josh Jung, Tauchman drove in Slater with a slow roller to second baseman Marcus Semien that put runners on first and second with no outs.
Semien whiffed when he tried to tag Meidroth as he ran to second and then threw late while trying to get Tauchman at first.
Benintendi's one-out double into the corner in right gave Chicago a 5-4 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Sosa capped the rally with a three-run double off the wall in left.
Mike Vasil (3-2) pitched three scoreless innings for the win. Hoby Milner (1-1) was charged with the loss.