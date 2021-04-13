COTONOU, Benin — President Patrice Talon has been re-elected with a majority of votes cast in Benin's presidential election, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the national electoral commission.
Talon received more than 86.3% of the votes cast Sunday. Allasane Soumanou got about 11.3% and Corentin Kohou came in third with 2.3%, according to provisional results.
Voter participation stood at about 50%, according to the electoral commission.
The results must now be validated by the Constitutional Court.
The runup to Benin's presidential election was marred by violent demonstrations in the West African nation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mexico's Tulum resort suffers another blow: overdevelopment
Mexican environmental authorities said Tuesday the Caribbean resort of Tulum has authorized too much development, the latest blow to what was long considered one of Mexico's most laid-back, easy-going resorts.
World
Russian troops massing along border of Ukraine
Brussels – The United States and NATO, anxious about a major Russian troop buildup on Ukraine's border, signaled strong support for the Kyiv government Tuesday.And…
World
Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully
Russia tried for the first time Tuesday to prevent Kosovo's representative from speaking at the U.N. Security Council with the country's flag in the background, saying the majority of council members don't recognize its independence from Serbia.
World
Benin's president wins re-election in preliminary results
President Patrice Talon has been re-elected with a majority of votes cast in Benin's presidential election, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the national electoral commission.
World
Ex-Burkina Faso president charged in predecessor's murder
A Burkina Faso military tribunal on Tuesday charged former President Blaise Compaore with complicity in the murder of Thomas Sankara, whom he ousted in a 1987 coup.