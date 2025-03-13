Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Tim Ellefson knew it was coming, but didn’t know when.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Marshall advance to Class 3A girls basketball championship
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will play for a third straight Class 3A championship Saturday at 2p.m.
With just over eight minutes remaining in the first half against Alexandria in the Class 3A girls basketball state semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena, the Red Knights took the air out of their opponent.
The end result was a 60-52 victory and third consecutive trip to the 3A title game. over
Ellefson entered the season having guided the Red Knights to two consecutive 3A state championships. This season, he coached them to a third despite having to fill a large hole left the graduation of Olivia Olson, one of the school’s all-time great players.
After a virtual standoff for the first half of the first half, Benilde-St. Margaret’s turned up the defensive pressure and forced Alexandria out of its comfort zone while limiting offensive opportunities.
In the meantime, the Red Knights hit a couple of well-timed three pointers, converted some transition chances into easy points and went on a 15-3 run to end the first half. It was the run Ellefson had come to expect of his team.
“It’s not just one possession. It’s multiple possessions of seeing us in your face, challenging every pass, and eventually just wears you down,” Ellefson said. “You never know when it’s going to hit, but there’ll a time in the game where [an opponent] makes three or four mistakes in a row.”
It wasn’t the usual suspects that did the damage for Benilde-St. Margaret’s (25-6). Sophomore guard Sydney Friedly repeatedly dampened Alexandria’s hopes with her long-range accuracy. She made five of seven three-point attempts to finish with a team-high 20 points.
“I like shooting here,” said Friedly, referring to her fondness for and the overall familiarity with Williams Arena. “I just shot my shots. We’ve got a lot of good shooters here. Anyone could have done that.”
Senior forward Hadley Thul led Alexandria with 18 points.
Marshall 57, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
No. 3 seed Marshall was tied at halftime with No. 7-seed Cretin-Derham Hall, but avoided the upset to win 57-48 and advance to the Class 3A state final.
Marshall junior Taleigha Bigler scored 19 of her game-high 30 points in the second half.
The Tigers (29-1) return to the state championship game for the first time since 2021. Marshall has four runner-up finishes in girls basketball since it won back-to-back championships in 2001-02.
Both teams got off to a slow start. Marshall forced 12 turnovers in the first half, but on the offensive end, too often their layups bounced around the rim and not through the netting.
The game was tied 26-26 at halftime.
Until the final score, Marshall’s largest lead was 36-29 in the second half thanks to a 6-0 run, all coming from Bigler.
Eight players scored for the Raiders, led by eighth-grader Madeline Hamiel’s 11 points.
Marshall shot 31.6% from the field, including 1-for-15 from long range, while the Raiders shot 32.1% from the field in addition to committing 22 turnovers.
The loss snapped a six-game win streak for Cretin-Derham Hall (21-10), which was looking for its first state championship game appearance in more than 25 years.
Girls basketball live blog: Class 3A title match set, defending 1A champ Goodhue moves on
In Thursday night Class 4A semifinals, it's Lakeville North vs. Maple Grove at 6 p.m. followed by Hopkins vs. Eastview.