Benilde-St. Margaret’s made its quest to become just the sixth girls basketball team in Minnesota State High School League history to win three state championships a reality on Saturday after breaking open a close game in the second half to defeat Marshall 73-57 in the Class 3A state final.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s claims Class 3A girls basketball state title with 73-57 victory over Marshall
Creighton commit Kendall McGee led the Red Knights with 17 points and Zahara Bishop added 16, most of which came in the second half.
Marshall (29-2) played the Red Knights (26-6) tight in the first half and never let the defending champs flourish in one of its well-known scoring runs.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s led 35-29 at halftime.
Things changed drastically in the second half. Leaning on its trademark defense, the Red Knights had back-to-back three-pointers from Pressley Watkins and Kendall McGee, affirming the Red Knights were in control.
Marshall tried to answer, but Benilde-St. Margaret’s never let the Tigers have a whiff of momentum. With McGee and Watkins controlling the tempo, the Red Knights had an answer for every Marshall surge.
Meanwhile, BSM guards Zahara Bishop and Sydney Friedly seized the second half spotlight, propelling the Benide-St. Margaret’s offense.
McGee led the Red Knights with 17 points while Bishop added 16, most of which came in the second half. Watkins and Friedly had 13 apiece.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s defense translated into exceptional offense efficiency, as it shot 61.5% from the floor after halftime.
Taleigha Bigler scored 19 points and Avery Fahl had 15 for Marshall.
Creighton commit Kendall McGee led the Red Knights with 17 points and Zahara Bishop added 16, most of which came in the second half.