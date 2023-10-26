More from Star Tribune
Twins
Reusse: Minnesota native Jeff Nelson retires as MLB umpire with no fanfare
Jeff Nelson got "the talk" from his parents in Cottage Grove just as he applied for umpiring school ... and the rest is history.
Politics
Phillips launches longshot Democratic bid for presidency
There's worry among Democrats that Phillips' run will hurt Biden's re-election chances.
Vikings
Vikings will decide starter at left guard Sunday morning
Ed Ingram's status at right guard is safe no matter who emerges from the competition between Ezra Cleveland and Dalton Risner at left guard, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.
Video
Rep. Dean Phillips declares long-shot challenge to Joe Biden in New Hampshire
The Minnesota Democrat formally entered the race after months of unsuccessfully urging other top figures in the party to run. Video via Dean 24.
Wild
Wild defenseman Hunt makes his NHL debut in Washington
A third-round pick in 2020, 21-year-old Manitoban Daemon Hunt played with the Iowa Wild last season.