Good teams know how to win close games.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys basketball teams
Ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Cretin-Derham Hall and Tartan boys basketball teams remain undefeated.
This is true for Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the lone unbeaten team in Class 3A.
On Tuesday, senior forward Jalen Wilson made a shot at the buzzer, giving the Red Knights a 62-60 win at Waconia. It was their third victory by one possession this season.
Waconia entered the game having won their previous two games by three points each. The loss was Waconia’s third by one possession this season, both on the road — 67-64 at Minnetonka on Dec. 14 and 64-63 at Mounds View on Dec. 20.
The Red Knights, coached by former Gopher Damian Johnson, have two tough upcoming games: at Alexandria, the seventh-ranked team in the Star Tribune’s Top 25, on Saturday and vs. Orono, the third-ranked team, on Jan. 30.
Other undefeated teams include Cretin-Derham Hall and Tartan, which both play in Class 4A’s Section 4.
Records through Thursday. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (14-0). Previous week: 1
2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 12-0). Previous week: 3
3. Orono (Class 3A, 10-3). Previous week: 4
4. Wayzata (14-2). Previous week: 5
5. Hopkins (14-1). Previous week: 2
6. Mankato East (Class 3A, 13-1). Previous week: 6
7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 10-3). Previous week: 7
8. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 12-1). Previous week: 8
9. Tartan (14-0). Previous week: 9
10. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 10-4). Previous week: No. 10
11. Albany (Class 2A, 15-0). Previous week: 11
12. Waseca (Class 2A, 17-0). Previous week: 12
13. Apple Valley (12-1). Previous week: 13
14. Prior Lake (12-3). Previous week: 14
15. Eagan (10-4). Previous week: 15
16. Moorhead (11-4). Previous week: 16
17. Byron (Class 3A, 13-2). Previous week: 17
18. Stewartville (Class 3A, 13-2). Previous week: 19
19. Caledonia (Class 2A, 14-2). Previous week: 20
20. Anoka (12-3). Previous week: 18
21. Champlin Park (11-3). Previous week: 23
22. Cherry (Class 1A, 18-0). Previous week: 22
23. Sauk Rapids-Rice (13-4). Previous week: 21
24. Lakeville North (10-5). Previous week: 24
25. Richfield (Class 3A, 10-4). Previous week: 25
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the lone unbeaten team in Class 3A, will be tested in two tough upcoming games: Alexandria, the seventh-ranked team in the Star Tribune’s Top 25, on Saturday and Orono, the third-ranked team, on Jan. 30.