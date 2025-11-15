Shooting inside Maple Grove Benihana restaurant injures one

A shooting inside a Benihana restaurant in Maple Grove on Friday injured one person, police say.
Both the victim and suspect left the area before police arrived, although the victim later arrived at a hospital with an “unknown injury,” according to the Maple Grove Police Department.
The shooting occurred at 4:30 p.m. at the restaurant off of Elm Creek Boulevard.
No arrests have been made. Police said the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Maple Grove police at 763-494-6100.