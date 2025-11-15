Twin Cities Suburbs

Shooting inside Maple Grove Benihana restaurant injures one

Police said the incident was not random, and no arrests have been made.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2025 at 3:13AM
Police say someone was shot inside a Benihana restaurant in Maple Grove on Friday. (Maple Grove Police Department)

A shooting inside a Benihana restaurant in Maple Grove on Friday injured one person, police say.

Both the victim and suspect left the area before police arrived, although the victim later arrived at a hospital with an “unknown injury,” according to the Maple Grove Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 4:30 p.m. at the restaurant off of Elm Creek Boulevard.

No arrests have been made. Police said the incident does not appear to be random, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Maple Grove police at 763-494-6100.

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

