ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Austin Benigni had 23 points in Navy's 80-67 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.
Benigni had five assists for the Midshipmen (4-1). Patrick Dorsey shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tyler Nelson shot 2 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
Malek Green finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (4-2). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points and two steals for Youngstown State. In addition, Brandon Rush finished with 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
