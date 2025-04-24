Bengaluru beats Rajasthan by 11 runs for its first home victory in IPL

BENGALURU, India — Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally managed to win a home game in the Indian Premier League as it beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs on Thursday.
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored half-centuries to power Bengaluru to 205-5 in 20 overs, while the Royals fell short again despite valiant efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.
Kohli scored 70 off 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, while Padikkal scored 50 off 27 balls with three sixes as the duo put on 95 off 51 balls for the second wicket.
The Royals finished with 194-9 (20 overs) for its seventh loss in nine games to stay eighth in the points table.
For Bengaluru, it was a sixth win in nine games and it moved to third place with 12 points, behind Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals only on net run-rate.
Put into bat, Bengaluru made another good start as Kohli added 61 off 40 balls with Phil Salt, who scored 26 runs.
Salt didn't get the quickfire start as always, and was out caught off Wanindu Hasranga who returned to play against his old team and picked 1-30 in four overs.
Kohli and Padikkal then set the stage for the hosts' tall total, placed at 156-1 after 15 overs.