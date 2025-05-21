Bengals' Joe Burrow credits Peyton Manning for his involvement in Netflix's 'Quarterback' series

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's desire for privacy might be on the same level as his drive to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
That is why it was a surprise when Netflix announced in late March that the Cincinnati Bengals' star was going to be featured on the second season of the hit ''Quarterback'' series.
After joking that they ''caught me on the right day I guess," Burrow pointed out that Peyton Manning's involvement in the series made the opportunity too good to pass up.
''I have a lot of respect for him. When that guy reaches out to you and asks you to do something, then most of the time I'm going to say yeah,'' Burrow said of Manning. ''I probably wouldn't have done it if he wasn't involved, but I have a lot of trust and faith in him to not do anything that would hurt me or the team.''
Even though Burrow lamented the loss of privacy after his home was broken into last December, he did make a high-profile appearance at The Met Gala in New York two weeks ago. That came on the heels of last year's appearance for Vogue at Paris Fashion Week with friend and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson.
''It's a new experience. It was fun,'' Burrow said about The Met Gala. ''It's about five minutes of taking pictures, and then it's just a little dinner party. So it was good people, good vibes. I was happy that I was able to go. Maybe we'll go again. I don't know. We'll see how we play it by ear.''
Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, but had his house broken into in December while the Bengals were in Dallas facing the Cowboys in a Monday night game.
''That was definitely a curveball I didn't quite expect throughout the whole process, but the people involved in it, working on it day to day, were great and weren't too intrusive,'' Burrow said about the break-in and how that was handled on both series.