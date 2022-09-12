Poliça bassist and Invisible Boy singer/songwriter Chris Bierden is at home recovering from emergency surgery, which he underwent last week just days after a brain tumor was discovered.

Almost as quickly as his medical needs arose, some of Bierden's many pals are throwing a benefit concert Wednesday night at Icehouse to get him through recovery. The Cactus Blossoms, experimental Indian musician Sid Sriram, turntablist Centrific and "special guests" will perform for the fundraiser event at the south Minneapolis supper club. In this case, that guest list could indeed be quite special.

All money raised from the $20-minimum tickets will go straight into a care fund, to which donations can also be made separately.

Also known for playing with Under Violet, Vampire Hands and numerous other projects, Bierden was rushed to the hospital early last week with a debilitating headache. A brain tumor was found on his right parietal lobe, which was removed in surgery Friday. He also had a biopsy to uncover more information.

On a Caring Bridge page set up by family, Bierden himself posted over the weekend that he's "doing really well."

"Thank you all so very much for the massive outpouring of love and support," he wrote. "I felt it in each and every hour of need, and it guided me through darkness into moments of gentleness and gratitude. I'm doing really well, feeling stronger every day, and boy let me tell you, my mom and I have had some epic laughs so far. The stories we'll tell. Love you all so much!"

Bierden returned to the road with Poliça this past summer following the release of the band's latest album, "Madness." They're due to perform at RiotFest in Chicago this upcoming weekend and are also scheduled to open for Broken Social Scene locally at the Palace Theatre on Oct. 8. No word yet on the status of those gigs.