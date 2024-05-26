BOSTON — The Fenway Park benches emptied on Sunday after an apparent dispute between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry.
Martin ran over to cover first on Christian Yelich's inning-ending grounder in the seventh. As he was walking toward his own dugout, Berry appeared to say something to Martin.
Martin turned around before first base umpire Ryan Additon got in front of him while players streamed out of the dugouts and bullpens.
No punches were thrown and both teams headed off the field. There were no ejections.
