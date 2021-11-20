Gophers first-year coach Ben Johnson has a thing about sticking to routines, so there was no way he was going to mess with his starting lineup, especially during an undefeated start.

The Gophers used the same starters for the fourth consecutive game Friday night, but they relied more on their bench for the spark to improve to 4-0 in a 78-49 win against Purdue Fort Wayne at Williams Arena.

Irondale native Sean Sutherlin had a season-high 19 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field off the bench for the Gophers, who needed a lift after an early letdown trailing the Mastodons (2-1) by 10 points in the first half.

After Sunday's 87-80 double overtime win against Princeton for the Asheville Championship title, four of Minnesota's starters led the Big Ten in minutes played, including Jamison Battle's 41.0 minutes per game.

Battle, the U's leading scorer this year, only sat on the bench for seven minutes total in the first three games, including 48 of 50 minutes in the double overtime game.

The Gophers had relied on their starters more than 356 other Division I teams in the country with exception to Florida A&M. Their bench accounted for only 13.2% of the team's minutes before Friday, per KenPom.com.

Sutherlin and Charlie Daniels were the only two Minnesota reserves playing more than four minutes per game, but Johnson got 30 bench points against IPFW, which included a basket from freshman Laye Thiam in the first half Friday.

A sluggish start led to the Mastodons taking a 15-5 lead in the first eight minutes, but Sutherlin and Thiam combined for seven points during a 10-0 run to tie the score in the first half.

Sutherlin, an athletic 6-5 senior wing, continued to attack the rim off ball screens to fuel another comeback after IPFW took a 22-17 lead on a four-point play from Jarred Godfrey. The Gophers ended the first half on a 14-4 run to take a 31-26 halftime advantage.

Sitting out last season with a torn labrum injury at New Hampshire, Sutherlin wasn't cleared until the summer after transferring home to Minnesota. But the Irondale native showed why the Gophers felt like they got a steal from the transfer portal with 11 points in the first half, including 4-for-4 shooting from the field.

Fatigue might have been a factor in the Gophers losing double-digit leads in all three games in the second half. They had blown leads of 12, 16 and 11 points in wins against UMKC, Western Kentucky, and Princeton, respectively. That likely wouldn't be a recipe for continued success, but the Gophers had more energy in the second half Friday at home.

Battle and Willis combined for 53 points in the Asheville Championship final Sunday. They combined for just three points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half Friday but Battle finally found his shooting stroke.

The sophomore from DeLaSalle had eight of his 13 points during a 19-4 run in the second half to help the Gophers pull away. E.J. Stephens also had 11 of his 13 points after halftime.

Minnesota showed why its three-point defense this year ranked second in the Big Ten (24.6%). IPFW shot 5-for-23 in the game from and committed 11 of its 20 turnovers in the first half.

The Mastodons, who were led by Jalon Pipkins 19 points, had never started the season with a 3-0 record since becoming a Division I program in 2001-02.