Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

''That's a pretty cool opportunity, pretty cool experience, that not a lot of people get or see in their lifetime," said Shelton, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open in 2023 and the Australian Open in January but 2-2 at Roland-Garros before this year. ''For me, I'm definitely going to enjoy it and go out there and see what I can do, because I'm starting to gain some speed, gain a little bit of traction, on this surface and starting to see some of my best tennis. I like to think of myself as dangerous whenever I get to that place.''