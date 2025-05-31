Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

PARIS — It's been 30 years since three American men reached Week 2 at the French Open. Back then, it was Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Jim Courier — each of whom won the tournament at some point.
This go-round, the trio is Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, all scheduled to be on court Sunday in fourth-round action at Roland-Garros.
''Yeah, about time,'' joked Jessica Pegula, who advanced Saturday to give the U.S. at least three women in the round of 16. ''It's exciting to see. Obviously you want to see your fellow countrymen do well on the other side, and I'm always actually keeping up with them quite a lot. So I hope they keep it going.''
Who do the American men left in the French Open play on Sunday?
Won't be easy, of course, perhaps especially for the 13th-seeded Shelton, the big-serving lefty who goes up against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for a berth in the quarterfinals. No. 12 Paul takes on No. 25 Alexei Popyrin of Australia; No. 15 Tiafoe meets unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany.
Not since Courier and Pete Sampras in 1996 have multiple Americans made it to the quarterfinals in Paris.
Historically, the slower red clay used at the French Open has not been particularly kind to men from the United States. Some of that is simply that they tend to grow up playing mostly on hard courts, which reward a big-strike style of hard-hitting tennis, and so they are not as accustomed to the patience and footwork required on the red dirt.
''I really do think everyone can play on this surface," said Paul, an Australian Open semifinalist two years ago. ''I remind myself it's just tennis.''