Ben Oosterbaan guides St. Thomas-Minnesota over St. Norbert 102-54

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ben Oosterbaan’s 19 points helped St. Thomas-Minneosta defeat St. Norbert 102-54 on Friday night.
By The Associated Press
Oosterbaan also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tommies (3-1). Kendall Blue added 12 points while going 5 of 5 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Miles Barnstable shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
Jamison Nickolai finished with 14 points for the Green Knights. Garrett Grzesk scored 10.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
