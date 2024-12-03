Ben Nau, Ben Oosterbaan guide St. Thomas-Minnesota past winless Chicago State 98-76

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ben Nau and Ben Oosterbaan scored 13 apiece to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Chicago State 98-76 on Monday night.
Ben Nau and Ben Oosterbaan scored 13 apiece to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Chicago State 98-76 on Monday night.
By The Associated Press
Nau shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (5-4). Oosterbaan shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Kendall Blue had 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting.
Troy McCoy scored 15 to lead the Cougars (0-10). Matthew Robinson added 13 points and four steals and Saxby Sunderland scored 12.
