Junior forward Ben Meyers scored two goals and added an assist as the No. 9 Gophers men's hockey team beat Michigan State 4-1 on Friday night in East Lansing, Mich.

Sammy Walker and Meyers, who reportedly has been asked to join U.S. team for the Winter Olympics, scored goals in the first period to put Minnesota (11-8, 7-4 Big Ten) ahead 2-0. Meyers' second goal made it 3-1 late in the second and he got an assist on Chaz Lucius' goal late in the third. Lucius also had two assists.

"That was a real good game for us. I loved how we came out — it got all the lines going, it got all our energy going," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said.

Jack LaFontaine made 24 saves for the win — the Gophers' sixth straight over Michigan State (11-9-1, 5-6). Drew Ridder stopped 32 shots for MSU.

No. 3 Notre Dame 4, Penn State 2: Max Ellis scored 37 seconds into the game and got an empty-netter with 1:51 left to lead the visiting Irish. Ryan Bischel made 38 saves for the win.

No. 1 MSU Mankato 7, Ferris State 1: Senior defenseman Wyatt Aamodt had a hat trick for the host Mavericks. He scored the first goal of the game and the last two; he is the first MSU Mankato blue-liner with three goals in one game since 1996. The Mavericks have won eight straight games.

Bemidji State 5, Lake Superior State 1: Lukas Sillinger had two goals, both on the power play, for the host Beavers. His brother Owen also scored once.

Bowling Green 4, St. Thomas 2: Kimball Johnson and Cameron Recchi had goals for the Tommies in the home loss while Peter Thome stopped 29 shots.

No. 14 Cornell 4, No. 5 North Dakota 3: The Big Red rallied for three goals in the third period for a road win.