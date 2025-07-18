Ben Martin scores 16 points to take the lead in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship

''To be honest, warming up on the range this morning, it's cold. I'm getting old. It's hard to keep my body moving well," said the 37-year-old Martin, whose lone PGA Tour came in Las Vegas in 2014. "I had very few expectations, but went out, was hitting the ball in front of me, kind of hitting to where I was looking and made some early putts. Saw those go in, so confident with the putter.''