Ben Johnson has a talented class of Minnesota natives that officially signed with the first-year Gophers men's basketball coach on national signing day Wednesday. The Gophers' 2022 class:
- Pharrel Payne, 6-9 forward, Park of Cottage Grove: No. 2 player in the state's senior class and ranked 106th nationally by 247Sports.com.
- Braeden Carrington, 6-4 guard, Park Center: The first player to commit and sign to Ben Johnson's first full recruiting class and a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com.
- Joshua Ola-Joseph, 6-7 forward, formerly Osseo: The bouncy and versatile three-star recruit transferred to Prolific Prep in California but will finish senior year with another prep school to be determined.
