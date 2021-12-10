Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson added to his 2022 recruiting class on Friday with a commitment from Southern California guard Jaden Henley, who announced his decision on Twitter.

Henley, a senior at Colony High School in Ontario, Calif., made his decision after an official visit to Minnesota. He attended the Gophers' Big Ten opener Wednesday against Michigan State at Williams Arena.

"It felt like home, really," Henley told the Star Tribune on Friday. "I liked the atmosphere and the coaching staff. I think I really fit in with the program. I think it was the perfect move for me."

The 6-7, 185-pound Henley, who also had a scholarship offer from San Diego State, was an under-the-radar talent followed closely by Gophers assistant Marcus Jenkins.

Jenkins, who recruited the West Coast on staffs at Princeton and Richmond, is from Lompoc, Calif., which is a few hours away from Ontario.

"He's a heck of a steal," Colony coach Jerry De Fabiis said. "He grew into his body kind of late. He's 6-7 and can shoot it and drive it. He's a throwback kid because he's coachable."

Henley played on the Colony varsity for the first time last year during a COVID-stricken season. He played summer AAU basketball for Team Inland, a non-shoe sponsored program.

No star rating or big recruiting profile didn't bother Henley, who has the ability to play anywhere on the perimeter. He's a multi-level scorer, nifty ball handler, and athletic finisher.

"[The Gophers] play on the biggest stage in the nation," Henley said. "They're getting a two-way guard who can push the pace and play within the program. Just blending in with the guys there and keep building."

The Gophers added Henley to Johnson's 2022 recruiting class that includes Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne, Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, and Arizona Compass Prep forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (former Osseo standout).

"People are starting to finally recognize his ability, which is great. He's starting to grow into his body. He's just scratching the surface of how athletic he's going to be at the next level. Once he puts more muscle on his frame, he's going to be a problem."