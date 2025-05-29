Ben Griffin still on a heater after his win on punishing course at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio — Ben Griffin resumed the great play that brought him his first individual PGA Tour victory last week, hitting two shots in the water and still posting a 7-under 65 on Thursday in the Memorial on a course with rough as dense as a U.S. Open.
Griffin isn't taking victory laps after winning at Colonial. He just kept making birdies, along with an eagle on the par- 5 seventh hole with a 3-wood into 12 feet. He led by two shots over Collin Morikawa, with Max Homa another stroke behind.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler wasn't at his best and still managed a 70, his 19th consecutive tournament in which he opened with a round par.
Griffin was playing so well that his two water balls — on the par-5 11th and par-3 12th — only led to bogeys when such mistakes punished so many other players.
''Yeah, a couple water balls — really need to go to the range and work on my game to clean that stuff up,'' Griffin said with a laugh.
He knew this was a good one. Muirfield Village was soft enough from rain the past two days that good scores were available provided shots came from the fairway, and not from rough that Justin Thomas had said was comparable to what they will face at Oakmont in the U.S. Open.
''Basically a U.S. Open we're playing," Keegan Bradley said. ''I'm going to be playing back-to-back U.S. Opens here. But the course is very fair, setup nice. Just a tough test.''
The numbers bear that out, whether it was only 13 players who broke par in a gentle wind, or the eight players who made triple bogey on seven of the holes at Muirfield Village.