Ben Griffin hangs on at Colonial through tough final round, beats Matti Schmid by 1

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben Griffin figured it wouldn't be easy even after immediately breaking his tie with co-leader Matti Schmid and leading by five shots just five holes into the final round at Colonial.
Schmid kept it interesting all the way to the end.
Griffin earned his first individual PGA Tour victory a month after winning a team event, shooting 1-over 71 to finish at 12-under 268 in the Charles Schwab Challenge, one shot ahead of Schmid as both struggled on a warm day with wind gusts around 30 mph at Hogan's Alley.
Schmid forced Griffin to make a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole after his chip from the deep rough behind the green went in for birdie. Griffin saved par from the rough, standing in a bunker while choking way down on the club with the ball well above his feet on his chip. Schmid shot 72.
''First of all, it was like whack-a-mole hitting that third shot,'' Griffin said. ''In my head, I was thinking Matti might probably make that. Fortunately, I had that 4-footer. I felt pretty good over it. Just left edge and trust it.''
Griffin and Schmid, the 27-year-old German seeking his first tour win in his 79th start, had matching scores each of the first three days.
Schmid was the one who surged in front early in the third round, taking a three-shot lead. Griffin had a five-shot edge after just five holes in the final round, and finally let Schmid get within a stroke with a two-shot swing at 16 before getting the lead back to two with a hole to play.
Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 and hometown favorite who won the PGA Championship last week, couldn't match his Saturday surge from 10 shots back. The three-time major winner began the day six shots back, but had just two birdies and a bogey in a 69 to finish 8 under.