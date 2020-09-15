Two players who stood out

Adam Thielen: The receiver had to deal with some questions about whether he could return to prominence at age 30 after missing nearly two months because of a hamstring injury last year, but Thielen's season debut showed there might not be much to worry about. His six-catch, 110-yard day included some of the staples that have made him a solid downfield threat in the past. Kirk Cousins made a check at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter, hitting Thielen for a 37-yard touchdown off play-action after Darnell Savage got caught peeking in the backfield. Thielen also connected with Cousins for 25 yards early in the game on a play the quarterback extended with his feet and beat Jaire Alexander for a 19-yard score in the final minutes. Thielen still was running downfield, rather than stopping his route short, when Alexander blitzed from coverage to sack Cousins for a safety in the first half. Alexander's interception came on a ball Cousins threw too far inside for Thielen. But in his first game of the year, Thielen looked healthy and ready to be Cousins' top target once again.

Eric Kendricks: The Vikings converted a portion of Kendricks' base salary into a signing bonus for the second time in as many years Saturday when they cleared up $6 million to help pay Dalvin Cook. The move is, in part, a testament to how reliable they believe Kendricks to be — they're not worried about absorbing dead money in the event they cut him early — and the linebacker was his usual effective self for much of Sunday, making 10 tackles and squeezing Aaron Jones to the sideline when Rodgers tried to hit the running back deep on a wheel route on the Packers' first drive.

Two trends to watch

How the Vikings use their corners: First-round draft pick Jeff Gladney played only a few snaps at the end of the game Sunday. The Vikings gave Dantzler more playing time than Gladney throughout training camp, in part because his size makes him more suitable for base packages, but it would help the Vikings if Gladney could take on a bigger role, particularly if they want to mix and match among their outside corners like they did Sunday. Dantzler led the group with 64 snaps, but Hill (59) and Hughes (58) played plenty, especially given how much time the Vikings still spent in base packages against a Packers team that used plenty of heavy personnel. Hughes played both in the nickel and at outside corner spots after seeing time in both places during training camp.

Kendricks

Yannick Ngakoue's role: The Vikings wanted to break their new pass rusher in somewhat slowly, given the fact he hadn't practiced for the Jaguars in camp before his Aug. 30 trade to the Vikings. Ngakoue was on the field for 44 of the Vikings' 78 snaps and played left end in both the Vikings' base and sub packages. He didn't have much success getting to Rodgers, who used quick throws to get rid of the ball early in the game and used his mobility to extend plays later on. The Vikings face a slate of quarterbacks who've made a career of either throwing quickly (Philip Rivers) or breaking the pocket (Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson) in the coming weeks; they'll need Ngakoue to help improve their pass rush with Danielle Hunter out at least two more weeks.

One question going forward

How often will the Vikings find themselves in games where they need to trade scores?For at least a decade, the Vikings have been built to play with a lead: first with Adrian Peterson getting a heavy workload, then with Zimmer's front four able to pressure quarterbacks in obvious passing situations when the Vikings have a lead. Every team prefers to play in game situations that make their opponent one-dimensional, but the Vikings have constructed themselves to win with defense and a strong ground game — two things that are more effective with a lead. Cousins executed a smooth two-minute drill before halftime Sunday, and got the offense working once the Packers were up 29-10, but the Vikings' passing game appeared out of sync in the few possessions it had early in the game. That will have to change quickly if the Vikings find themselves in games they need to win 31-28 instead of 20-13.

BEN GOESSLING