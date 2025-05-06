Wires

Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson

Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 7:29PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson

Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson.

Wires

Fire chief confirms that the body of a 10-year-old girl swept away in Texas floods has been recovered (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the police chief confirmed the body was recovered)

Wires

Supreme Court allows Trump ban on transgender members of the military to take effect while lawsuits proceed