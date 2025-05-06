PENSACOLA, Fla. — Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson.
Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson
Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson.
The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 7:29PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson
Ben Crump files civil rights lawsuit in Florida deputy's killing of US Senior Airman Roger Fortson.