Ben Burk, a big winner at Lakeville South, takes over Cretin-Derham Hall’s football program

Burk led the Cougars to a 56-11 record. They went 8-0 in the shortened 2020 season before winning the Class 6A title in 2021 with a 13-0 record. They opened the 2022 season with two more victories before the streak ended at 23. The Cougars reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2022 and 2023 but went 6-4 last season.