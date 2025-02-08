High Schools

Ben Burk, a big winner at Lakeville South, takes over Cretin-Derham Hall’s football program

Burk led the Cougars to the Class 6A state championship in 2021, an undefeated season that was part of a 23-game winning streak.

By Joel Rippel

February 8, 2025
Ben Burk, then coach at Lakeville South, argues with the officials during a September 2024 game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ben Burk, who coached Lakeville South to a state championship that was part of a 23-game winning streak, is the new football coach at Cretin-Derham Hall.

Burk, who coached Lakeville South the past six seasons, replaces Steve Walsh. Walsh, who coached the Raiders the past three seasons, will remain at Cretin-Derham Hall in its Advancement Office.

“Coach Burk brings a winning pedigree to CDH with a wealth of knowledge, leadership and a strong commitment to student-athletes' development both on and off the field,” the school said in a news release.

Burk led the Cougars to a 56-11 record. They went 8-0 in the shortened 2020 season before winning the Class 6A title in 2021 with a 13-0 record. They opened the 2022 season with two more victories before the streak ended at 23. The Cougars reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2022 and 2023 but went 6-4 last season.

Burk joined the Lakeville South staff in 2017 as an assistant coach. He has also coached at Burnsville High School and the University of St. Thomas.

Cretin-Derham Hall was 6-5 last season, reaching the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Raiders defeated Tartan for the Class 5A, Section 4 championship — their first section title since 2017 — before losing to Owatonna.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

