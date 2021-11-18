Here's a look at Saturday's game in opening rounds of the NCAA Division II and III football playoffs, including links to livestreams of the games.

DIVISION II PLAYOFFS • FIRST ROUND

Bemidji State (9-2) at Augustana (9-2), noon, Saturday: Livestream. Bemidji State went 6-0 in the NSIC North Division to earn its first-ever berth in the D-II playoffs. The Beavers have won seven consecutive games since losing to Augustana, 52-24, on Sept. 25 in Bemidji. The Beavers have been led by sophomore Brandon Alt, who has thrown for 3,656 yards (fourth in D-II) and 43 touchdowns (second in D-II). ... The Vikings went 5-1 in the NSIC South Division and earned a share of the NSIC overall championship — their first conference championship in 62 years. The Vikings are second in D-II in rushing defense (39.6 yards per game). Kyle Saddler has passed for 3,176 yards (eighth in Div. II) and 36 touchdowns.

Minnesota Duluth (9-2) at Angelo State (9-2), 1 pm, Saturday: Livestream. The NSIC North Division runner-up Bulldogs and Lone Star Conference runner-up Rams are meeting for the first time. The Bulldogs are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Bulldogs have been led by Cazz Martin, who has rushed for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns and Armani Carmickle, who has caught 51 passes for a school single-season record 1,376 yards. ... The Rams are third in D-II in rushing defense (65.6 yards per game) and 17th in D-II in scoring defense (15.91 points pergame). Nathaniel Omayebu has rushed for 1,027 yards and nine touchdowns and Zach Bronkhorst has passed for 1,781 yards and 13 touchdowns.

DIVISION III PLAYOFFS • FIRST ROUND

Lake Forest (10-0) at St. John's (10-0), noon, Saturday: Livestream. The Midwest Conference champion Foresters and the MIAC champion Johnnies are meeting for the first time. The host Johnnies are making their seventh consecutive playoff appearance after earning their 35th MIAC title. They are averaging 46.5 points per game (10th in D-III) while allowing just 11 points per game (13th in D-III). Senior Chris Backes has thrown for 549 yards and seven touchdowns in the Johnnies' past three games — the first starts of his career. ... The Foresters, who set a program record with their 10 victories, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They are averaging 44.2 points per game (15th in D-III) and have been led by Tre Stewart, who has passed for 1,815 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Foresters have allowed just 8.5 points per game (third in D-III).

Bethel (8-2) at Central (Iowa) (8-2), noon, Saturday: Livestream. The MIAC runner-up Royals and American Rivers Conference champion Dutch are meeting for the first time since the 2007 playoffs, when the Royals outlasted the Dutch, 27-13, in wintry conditions in Pella, Iowa. The Royals are making their 10th playoff appearance in the past 20 seasons while the Dutch are making their second consecutive and 22nd overall. Junior Jaran Roste has thrown for 2,278 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 390 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Royals. Roste, who suffered an injury late in the game last Saturday, is expected to play. The Dutch are averaging 58.4 points per game (2nd in D-III). Senior Blaine Hawkins leads D-III with 50 touchdowns passes and has thrown for 3,422 yards.