Bemidji concrete company, airline in Thief River Falls Falls to pay $45K for ‘blatant’ sex discrimination

A concrete company in Bemidji fired an employee and told her to find “women’s work,” and a regional airline operating in Thief River Falls refused to hire a man as a flight attendant.
Now each company will pay $45,000 for alleged sex discrimination, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced Thursday.
The companies reached settlement agreements with the state while also agreeing to change policies to avoid further violating Minnesota’s civil rights law. Rebecca Lucero, commissioner of the state’s Department of Human Rights, said in a statement that both cases involve “blatant workplace sex discrimination.”
“We’ve worked hard to eliminate the notion that certain jobs ought to be performed by a woman or a man. Yet, these two cases demonstrate that there is still work left to do,” Lucero said.
When firing the woman, Lakes Concrete Plus in Bemidji told her that driving a concrete truck was not “women’s work,” according to findings from an investigation by the department.
A similar investigation into Key Lime Air, based in Colorado and operating at the Thief River Falls Regional Airport, found that the company refused to hire the man because the company believed women are “better” as flight attendants.
The Department of Human Rights reports that 22% of Minnesotans who file charges with the department allege sex discrimination.
Lakes Concrete Plus
The woman filed the complaint in August 2022, claiming that her supervisor told her she should find a job that was more “fitting” after terminating her as a concrete mixing truck driver.