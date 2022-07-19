Authorities say they are looking for a 21-year-old man who left his home near Bemidji over the weekend, possibly with a gun, and has since been sending texts to family members with threats of violence.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said it received a missing person's report late Sunday afternoon regarding Logan A. Roy, described by law enforcement as a vulnerable adult.

Roy had "experienced a mental health crisis" when he left his home to go for a walk, a response that family members say is "very common for him to do," a Sheriff's Office statement issued Monday night read.

After leaving home, family members received text messages from him with threats of harming himself and "that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life," the statement continued.

Sheriff's deputies, family members and neighbors have searched the immediate area using ATVs and drones.

On Monday family, friends, and community members from Red Lake and the Bemidji area continued to search into late Monday afternoon, then stopped to allow drones and State Patrol to do their work.

Assisting with ground search operations have been the Red Lake and Ponemah fire departments. Extreme heat and wet terrain hampered ground efforts, the Sheriff's Office said.

Roy is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 275 pounds and has bleached hair that appears blond. He was last seen by family members walking north on Hwy. 89, about 15 miles north of Bemidji. He was wearing grayish camouflage-style pants, a long-sleeve black shirt and brown boots.

Roy should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"If you observe this subject, do not approach," the Sheriff's Office statement read. "Use extreme caution and immediately call 911."