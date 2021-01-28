Trampled by Turtles

After postponing plans to hole up and record a new album in the fall, Minnesota's acoustic sextet regrouped at First Avenue to revisit old albums in a series of safe, audience-less concerts streaming every Thursday in February. They pretaped four sets built around different LPs, starting next Thursday with 2010's "Palomino," their career-making record. Subsequent weeks will be centered around "Stars and Satellites" Feb. 11, their most recent albums "Wild Animals" and "Life Is Good on the Open Road" Feb. 18, then concluding with an "old school" finale. 8 p.m. Thu., mandolin.com, $15 per night, $50 for all

Tamara Lawrance, left, and Hayley Atwell in a scene from the miniseries 'The Long Song.'

'Long Song'

This three-part "Masterpiece" series on the end of slavery in Jamaica gets a stateside airing more than two years after premiering on the BBC. The delay is a bit of a surprise, considering the beautifully shot film features the popular Hayley Atwell as an abusive plantation owner. But the real star here is Tamara Lawrance, playing a strong-willed slave who discovers freedom comes at a price. Premieres 9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Photographer Alec Soth and drummer Dave King rehearse their new project, The Palms, at the Parkway Theater.

'The Palms'

Each element of this uncommon event holds promise. Renowned photographer Alec Soth. Drummer and composer Dave King. Briefcases full of found photographs. A drum kit and a keyboard. "A lot of people have been asking me, do you play an instrument or do you sing?" Soth said on Instagram. "And I'm happy to report that I do neither. What I've been saying is that I play photographs." Part of the Great Northern Festival, the project grew out of Soth's conversations with Kate Nordstrum, the fest's new executive and creative director. A storied musical matchmaker, she wondered: Would Soth be interested in performance? He suggested a photo-sharing, storytelling show with a jazz musician, and Nordstrum introduced him to King, of the Bad Plus and Happy Apple. Let's see what they've concocted. $15, thegreatnorthernfestival.com

Tony Woods in 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.'

'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready'

The red-hot comic continues to use her fame to spotlight underappreciated standups in a second season of showcase specials. This time around, Haddish focuses primarily on such veterans as Tony Woods, whose influence on Dave Chappelle was apparent during his appearance last weekend at the Mall of America's House of Comedy. Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Hank Aaron retrospective

It's hard to fathom why Hollywood has never properly honored one of baseball's all-time greatest players and racial-equality advocates — a 1995 documentary on him has been lost to VHS bins — but with news of Hammerin' Hank's passing last week at age 86, Major League Baseball stepped up to the plate and posted a thorough retrospective on its YouTube channel. The clips include an 11-minute mini-doc, game highlights and interview clips, including some priceless Letterman appearances. YouTube.com/mlb

Dalontai and Coach Vick in 'We Are: The Brooklyn Saints.'

'We Are: The Brooklyn Saints'

The football teams featured in this four-part docuseries are far from powerhouses; that's not the point. The real all-stars here are the men coaching the youngsters, ages 7 to 13, both on the field and off. None of the players appear to be headed to the NFL, but the odds of them enjoying full adult lives are dramatically improved, thanks to these heroic mentors. Netflix

'La Bamba'

With this week's news of the Surf Ballroom becoming a National Historic Landmark and next week's 62nd anniversary of the Feb. 3 plane crash near the still-rocking dance hall in Clear Lake, Iowa, it seems like a good time to revisit the best movie ever made off the so-called Day the Music Died. Sorry, Gary Busey fans, it's not "The Buddy Holly Story" — especially given the iconic soundtrack that Los Lobos made for this bittersweet, Lou Diamond Phillips-led 1987 biopic on Ritchie Valens. Hulu

Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in 'Sex Education.'

'Sex Education'

Yes, there's plenty of sex in this British import — mainly of the tormented, angsty teenage kind, befitting the high school setting. And yes, there are the requisite jocks and cool girls and nerds and misfits — lots of misfits, including our protagonist, Otis (Asa Butterfield). Having gleaned a dangerous bit of knowledge from his sex therapist mother (the marvelous Gillian Anderson), he joins forces with business-minded Maeve (Emma Mackey), a Mensa-level outcast living alone in a trailer park, to dispense advice to his peers, with decidedly uneven results. This series is frank and funny, tender and heartbreaking, never stooping to cliché. Netflix