Belmont Stakes field

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds

1. Tap It to Win Mark Casse John Velazquez 6-1

2. Sole Volante Patrick Biancone Luca Panici 9-2

3. Max Player Linda Rice Joel Rosario 15-1

4. Modernist Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 15-1

5. Farmington Road Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano) 15-1

6. Fore Left Doug O’Neill Jose Ortiz 30-1

7. Jungle Runner Steve Asmussen Reylu Gutierrez 50-1

8. Tiz the Law Barclay Tagg Manny Franco 6-5

9. Dr Post Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-1

10. Pneumatic Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1