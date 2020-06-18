Belmont Stakes field
Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds
1. Tap It to Win Mark Casse John Velazquez 6-1
2. Sole Volante Patrick Biancone Luca Panici 9-2
3. Max Player Linda Rice Joel Rosario 15-1
4. Modernist Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 15-1
5. Farmington Road Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano) 15-1
6. Fore Left Doug O’Neill Jose Ortiz 30-1
7. Jungle Runner Steve Asmussen Reylu Gutierrez 50-1
8. Tiz the Law Barclay Tagg Manny Franco 6-5
9. Dr Post Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-1
10. Pneumatic Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx's Cecilia Zandalasini skipping 2020 WNBA season
A projected starter, Zandalasini has decided to skip the season. The Lynx signed former Utah star Megan Huff in her place.
Loons
Full training for Loons comes with swabbing, buzzing to get going
The Loons were cleared last week for full team training. The approval required that players, coaches and staff undergo testing for the COVID-19 virus.
Vikings
Kubiak envisions big role for Cook in Vikings' offense
If Dalvin Cook's holdout continues, Gary Kubiak said, he's not concerned with Cook's readiness for the opener, scheduled for Sept. 13 against the Packers.
Twins
Twins' Sano claims he's being blackmailed after kidnapping accusation
A newspaper in the Dominican Republic provided details in a case where no charges have been filed.
Twins
Manfred thinks it has framework with Clark, union stays mum
After days of angry exchanges over money between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Commissioner Rob Manfred started to doubt whether there would be a 2020 season and said as much on national television.