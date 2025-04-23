Bello leads Red Sox over Mariners 8-3 in season debut after recovering from shoulder strain

BOSTON — Brayan Bello allowed one run over five innings in his season debut, Triston Casas hit a three-run homer in the seventh and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in seven games.
Alex Bregman hit a pair of RBI doubles for the Red Sox.
Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the first for Seattle and J.P. Crawford hit a two-run single in the sixth as Seattle closed to 4-3.
Bello (1-0), who had been sidelined by a strained right shoulder, followed Polanco's homer with a walk and two hit batters before Rowdy Tellez grounded into a 3-6-1 double play. Bello threw 97 pitches, giving up four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Bryce Miller (1-3) allowed four runs, five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Seattle lost for just the third time in 11 games.
Key moment
With runners on first and second and one out in the seventh, Casas homered on an 0-1 curveball from Trent Thornton.
Key stat