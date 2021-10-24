A woman who fatally crashed her motorcycle Tuesday in Carver County has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Jessica Lynae Peterson, 30, of Belle Plaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries after veering off the road and crashing.
The wreck occurred about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in San Francisco Township on County Road 40 just east of Hwy. 25, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Peterson, the only person on the motorcycle, had been heading east on County Road 40 just north of Belle Plaine. She was taken by emergency medical responders to St. Francis Regional Medical Center, where she died.
