Belgium's appalling abuse legacy clouds pope's trip as survivors pen letter seeking reparations

Danneels, a longtime friend of Francis, was caught on tape trying to persuade Vangheluwe's nephew to keep quiet until the bishop retired. And finally, in September 2010, the church released a 200-page report compiled by child psychiatrist Peter Adriaenssens who said 507 people had come forward with stories of being molested by priests, including when they were as young as two. He identified at least 13 suicides by victims and attempts by six more.