DORTMUND, Germany — Belgium right back Thomas Meunier will be out for several weeks after surgery on a broken cheekbone but is hopeful of returning in time to play at the World Cup, Borussia Dortmund said Thursday.

The 31-year-old Meunier was injured during Dortmund's 2-0 win over Hannover 96 in the German Cup on Wednesday.

Dortmund said he has already undergone a successful operation but won't return to action for the team before the Bundesliga breaks for the World Cup in mid-November. It added that Meunier "is, however, full of hope that he can take part in the World Cup together with Belgium at the end of the year."

Belgium will play Canada in its first match of the World Cup on Nov. 23. Morocco and Croatia are also in the same group.

