BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities said on Wednesday they approved plans to have a COVID-19 booster shot for all who would want one.
Health ministers from the nation's different regions said that on top of the booster shots for health professionals and the over-65 age group which are already being administered, it will start preparing a booster vaccination campaign for those younger.
It also approved a booster jab for those who have received the one-dose J&J vaccine.
Even though Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, it is currently struggling to contain a fourth spike of the pandemic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Taliban urge ex-Afghan military pilots to stay, serve nation
A top Taliban official on Wednesday urged former Afghan military pilots to remain in the country, saying they were protected by a national amnesty and would not face arrest.
World
Madrid defends waste handling despite landfill methane leaks
Authorities in Madrid on Wednesday defended their handling of gas from decomposing organic waste after scientists aided by satellite imagery said they had found major leaks of methane from two landfill sites serving the Spanish capital.
World
Iraqi PM tours Baghdad area days after assassination attempt
Iraq's prime minister toured a Baghdad neighborhood on foot Wednesday, three days after he escaped an assassination attempt at his home in the Iraqi capital.
World
French ex-president testifies: "I owe it" to attack victims
When Islamic State attackers struck Paris in 2015, France's president at the time was within earshot of the first suicide bombing.
World
Palestinian PM: Only two-state solution can end 'apartheid'
The Palestinian prime minister warned Israel on Wednesday that its refusal to accept a two-state solution to the century-old conflict would perpetuate a system of "apartheid" and eventually result in a one-state reality in which Israel loses its Jewish character.