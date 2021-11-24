BRUSSELS — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday after his French counterpart, whom he met earlier in the week, became infected with the coronavirus.
A statement from his office said that De Croo "will continue to do an important part of his work remotely" in line with restrictive measures that the government as a whole took last week. He will have a second test early next week.
De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. That same day, Castex's daughters tested positive after her father returned from the meeting with De Croo. Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.
