BRUSSELS — Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten says he will step down from his namesake brand at the end of June.
Van Noten said in a statement Tuesday that the 2025 men's Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women's collection will be designed by his studio.
Van Noten's successor will be announced at a later stage, he said.
''I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it's time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,'' Van Noten said.
