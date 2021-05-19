KYIV, Ukraine — A Belarusian military jet crashed Wednesday, killing both pilots, the military said.
Belarus' Defense Ministry said the Russian-built Yak-130 trainer jet crashed near the western city of Baranovichi on a training flight.
It said the plane had an unspecified technical problem and the crew tried to take it away from residential areas before ejecting. They eventually bailed out but died.
The ministry said there were no casualties or damage on the ground. A military panel headed to the area to conduct a probe.
The Yak-130 is a twin-engine, two-seat combat trainer and light ground attack aircraft. It's in service in Russia, Belarus and several other nations.
